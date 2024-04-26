RED SPRINGS — Law enforcement has confirmed that “several subjects” have been shot and at least one person has died at Pearsall Road and Children’s Road outside of Red Springs, today.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, Homicide and Crime Scene investigators “are working a death investigation.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as information is made available.

