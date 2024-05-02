‘We are an Air Force family with limited funds’

LUMBERTON – The sister of the late Mica Acacia Miller has set up a fundraising link asking anyone to help the family with financial assistance that would cover such costs as law fees and various other expenses.

Miller’s body was found Saturday in Lumberton after she died from a fatal gunshot wound, her mother has posted online.

The family is also asking for financial help when it comes to the cost of flights, hotels and food for their parents and grandparents.

“We are doing our best to get them here to honor Mica properly,” Sierra Brown, Miller’s sister, said on the Voices in the Wilderness website.

Donors are being asked to reach out or send funds with a note “#JUSTICEFORMICA.” Brown also can be reached at 843-698-2632.

“We are an Air Force family with very limited funds,” the mother said in her post.

A representative of the Lumberton Police Department said she could not find any information regarding Miller.

Phone messages left with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned Thursday.

Miller was living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to her obituary.

“A no contact order and a divorce was filed just days before this tragedy,” the mother of the family stated on the Voices in the Wilderness site. “We are devastated. Prayers appreciated.”

A celebration of Miller’s life is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at her husband’s church, the Solid Rock at Market Common, 803, Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

A reception, too, will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at the same site.

The 30-year-old Miller was born in Wichita, Kansas.

She was said to be “energetic, affirming, adventurous, faithful, loving, giving, forgiving, talented, joyous, creative, assertive, bold, determined, authoritative, passionate, hardworking, a risk taker and more,” the community news outlet MyHorryNews reported.

MyHorryNews is based in Conway, South Carolina.

Miller and her husband, the Rev. John-Paul Miller, had been friends since 2009, the news outlet stated, and married in 2017. The couple was known to spend nearly every single day and night together.

She loved her little dog, Loki, and she loved doing outdoor activities such as waterfall rappelling, hiking, skydiving, running and going to the beach, MyHorryNews said.

According to that publication, “Mica would take on any challenge, even if it was being a vegan for an entire year. Mica was a great stepmother, an amazing wife and helpmate. She helped Pastor JP with the church in every way. Mica was the worship leader, graphics designer, youth leader, women’s ministry leader and pastor’s assistant.

“And she did all of this with the utmost integrity and faithfulness,” the news outlet reported. “Mica made the greatest efforts to always be the best wife she could be. She truly served Jesus and her husband with all of her heart.”

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Miller of Myrtle Beach; stepchildren Logan, Zachary, Eli, Asher and Selah; one brother, Nate Francis, and his wife, Victoria; four sisters, Sierra Brown and her husband, Matt; Anna Francis; Abi Francis; and Destinee Barrientos and her husband, Nicholas.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made to sponsor a child in Africa at https://dare2caremissions.com/.

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].