Members of the Harvest Church Team had a good showing during Friday’s Relay For Life Event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

A group of caregivers walks the Relay For Life track, lined with Luminarias Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Kinzlee Lewis, 2, showed her support for her “Nana,” Grandmother Victoria Carter, 47, a cancer survivor walking with Team Vic Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

The “Steppers With Attitude” entertained the Relay for Life walkers Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Adilynn right and Annabelle Thomas, part of the Thomas Family singers, performed “I Choose the Jesus Way” Friday to the crowd of Relay For Life walkers at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Cancer survivors got lots of recognition and applause during the Relay For Life event Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Dr. Charlotte Williams, a committee member for the Relay for Life Robeson County gets the crowd moving Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

LUMBERTON — A party-like atmosphere had cancer patients, survivors and caregivers moving during the annual Relay For Life event staged at the Robeson County Fairgrounds Friday night.

Going into the evening hours, the organization reported that it had brought in more than half of its $40,000 goal with more donations raised Friday night still to be counted.

Fundraising will continue through September.