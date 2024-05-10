LUMBERTON — A vehicle pursuit that traveled through three (3) counties has led to the arrest of two (2) Lumberton men.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a 1980 Chevrolet truck on Interstaet 95 Southbound near the 32 mile marker for a motor vehicle violation and the vehicle refused to stop for blue lights and siren. The vehicle pursuit traveled through Lumberton and traveled into Bladen County. The vehicle pursuit continued throughout Bladen County and went into Cumberland County. During the pursuit in Cumberland County, the suspect abandoned his truck and entered a 2022 Dodge Challenger that was standing by for the suspect. The vehicle pursuit continued back into Robeson County and came to a conclusion on Indian Heritage Rd., Lumberton after failing to stop at an intersection and traveling into a field. The suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. Both suspects were taken into custody after a short search by law enforcement and aerial support from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division.

During the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Dorean D. Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of felony conspiracy two (2) counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two (2) counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor aiding and abetting, and operating a vehicle without a seatbelt. Smith was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $525,000.00 secured bond.

Isaiah D Jones, 24, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, trafficking opium/heroin, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000.00 secured bond. The Lumberton Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

NOTE: The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.