RED SPRINGS — Three (3) men are in custody after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and SWAT Operators executed search warrants at two (2) residences this morning.

On Monday, May 13, 2024, search warrants were executed at 4546 Mt. Tabor Rd. and 4566 Mt. Tabor Rd., Red Springs, NC. During the course of the investigation and searches, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and paraphernalia waslocated and seized.

Fernanado Bello Morales, 24 of Red Springs was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fernanado Morales was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $750,000.00 secured bond.

Salvador Bello Morales was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property/vehicle. Salvador Morales was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000.00 secured bond.

Jacob Madrid Gomez was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gomez was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $10,000.00 secured bond.

The search warrants are in relation to the death of Catalina Morales-Carrios, 52, of Red Springs.

On April 30, 2024, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Rennert Rd., and Cuz Dr., Shannon, NC in reference to an individual shot. Morales-Carrios was transported to a local medical center for treatment in a privately owned vehicle, prior to the arrival of deputies. Morales-Carrios passed away from her injuries on May 2, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

