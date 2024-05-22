MAXTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies confirmed late Wednesday that two people were injured in a shooting at around 5 p.m. near Purnell Swett High School.

“The shooting did not occur at Purnell Swett High School and has no connection to any of the events that were being held at the school,” according to a prepared statement from the SSheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place “at about 5:06 pm., in the area of Ironhorse Drive and Nollie’s Dr., Maxton,” deputies said Wednesday night.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].