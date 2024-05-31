Dance Alive National Ballet will present “Swan Lake” on Febr. 28 at the GPAC in Pembroke.

The Broadway production of the beloved TV Classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” returns to GPAC on Nov. 18.

PEMBROKE — The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is announcing its 2024-2025 Professional Artist Series, featuring a diverse lineup of concerts, musicals, and magic shows perfect for the whole family.

The season opens on Sept. 9 with “Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA.”

Endorsed by ABBA, the show is renowned as “the best ABBA show in the world” by fans. The production includes stunning costumes, dynamic stage performances and all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Mama Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and “Take A Chance.”

On Oct. 4, Mike Super, a finalist on America’s Got Talent and winner of NBC’s “Phenomenon,” will bring his world-class magic show to GPAC. The award-winning magician has dazzled audiences all over the world and he’s appeared on popular TV shows like “Ellen” and “Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us.”

Standup comedian Tim Shropshire will keep audiences laughing on Oct. 25 during UNCP Homecoming celebrations.

In time for the holidays, the Broadway production of the beloved TV Classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” returns to GPAC on Nov.18.

The UNCP Music Department’s 16th annual Holiday Extravaganza returns on Dec. 5, with proceeds supporting music scholarships at UNC Pembroke. The Czech National Philharmonic Orchestra will grace the GPAC stage on Jan. 28 for their U.S. tour. Following this, the Dance Alive National Ballet will present “Swan Lake” on Feb. 28. Broadway fans can look forward to the spring season at GPAC. On March 21, GPAC presents the critically acclaimed new musical “Disenchanted!”

The Broadway musical The Simon & Garfunkel Story will take the stage on March 28. It will share the journey of the legendary music duo and the songs that made them icons.

The season concludes April 27 with “Menopause The Musical 2.” This hilarious parody, set to classic tunes from the ’60s through the ’80s, will have everyone cheering and dancing in the aisles.

About UNC Pembroke

Established in 1887 as a normal school to train American Indian teachers, UNC Pembroke today has an enrollment of 7,630 in 41 undergraduate and 18 graduate programs. UNCP is a constituent institution of The University of North Carolina System. For more information, contact Mark Locklear, Public Communications Specialist with University Communications and Marketing, via email ([email protected]) or by phone (910.521.6351). Connect with UNC Pembroke on social media or online at uncp.edu to learn how the university is changing lives through education.

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].