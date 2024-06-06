Lumberton FFA is a Top 3 Chapter in North Carolina for third consecutive year

The St. Pauls FFA Chapter is one of 37 chapters in the state to earn the Gold Star rating from the North Carolina FFA in the National Chapter Award Program.

Lumberton FFA chapter officers pose for a photo during the 2023-2024 Lumberton FFA Awards Banquet. For the third year in a row, the Lumberton FFA Chapter will be recognized as one of the top three chapters in the state through the National Chapter Award Program.

LUMBERTON — Two local FFA chapters have earned a Gold Star rating from the state FFA organization, with one chapter landing within the top three chapters in the state.

The Lumberton FFA Chapter and St. Pauls FFA Chapter are among 37 chapters out of the 360+ chapters in the state to earn the Gold Star rating from the North Carolina FFA in the National Chapter Award Program.

The National Chapter Award Program measures the overall effectiveness of a chapter in implementing a challenging and well-rounded annual Program of Activities focusing on growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

In addition, for the third year in a row, the Lumberton FFA Chapter will be recognized as one of the top three chapters in the state through the National Chapter Award Program. Lumberton FFA was named the top chapter in the state for the last two years.

“This is a phenomenal accomplishment that showcases support from our school system and community along with the incredible opportunities provided by our officer team and participated in by our membership,” said Candace Grimsley, one of four advisers for the Lumberton FFA Chapter. “We anxiously await to learn the final results (where we place in the top three) which will be announced at the North Carolina FFA State Convention in Raleigh in June.”

This is the second year in a row that the St. Pauls FFA Chapter has received a Gold Star rating.

“We are excited to be recognized as one of the top chapters in the state for the second year in a row. Our students work extremely hard planning and carrying out events throughout the school year. I am very proud of my officer team and members. We are excited to see where we will place when the National Results are announced,” said Kyle Chavis, who serves as one of two St. Pauls FFA advisers.

Both Future Farmers of America chapters represented the Public Schools of Robeson County well at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo where they brought back top honors and awards.

“A special congratulations to the Lumberton FFA Chapter Officer Team from this past year for continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of our members, while supporting our school and serving our community. Collectively as a team, these members set goals, plan, execute, and then reflect on every activity conducted throughout the year,” Grimsley added.

The Lumberton FFA Chapter was a National Finalist for the Premier Chapter Award (for the second year in a row) for the Strengthening Agriculture Division in the National Chapter Award Program. Lumberton FFA also received a 3-star rating for the National Chapter Award. Lumberton FFA member Cadence Shaw also was recognized on stage and received her award as a National Finalist for her Agriscience Fair project in the Food Products and Processing Systems Division 3. Shaw placed 10th in the nation for her project “Cookie Science.”

The St. Pauls FFA Chapter received a Gold 2-star rating for the National Chapter Award at the convention. Also at the convention, St. Pauls FFA Chapter President Junior Torres Diaz represented his local chapter and the state association by serving as a National FFA Delegate. Torres Diaz served as one of 16 National FFA Delegates from the state of North Carolina.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson congratulated both FFA chapters for the achievements and hard work of FFA members.

“It has been an honor to see the outcomes of the consistent hard work that students in these FFA chapters have displayed,” Dr. Williamson said. “We are proud of the impact these chapters have in local communities and our school district and we would like to congratulate the students and advisers for their continued excellence.”

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].