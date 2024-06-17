LUMBERTON — Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are keeping an eye on a storm system forming several hundred miles east of the Bahamas that has a 10% chance of forming into a hurricane during the next 48 hours.

The storm is expected to move “westward or west-northwestward,” according to forecasters on Monday afternoon.

“The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday,” said Jack Beven, senior hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center.

Closer to home, the National Weather Service in Wilmington is calling for clear skies with highs in the mid-90s. and lows in the high 60s through Sunday night.

But Monday’s forecast shows a 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise Robeson County residents will likely see a sunny and hot Monday with a high near 98.

Satement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

“NOAA National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predict above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic basin this year.

“NOAA’s outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season and a 5% chance of a below-normal season.

“NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). Forecasters have a 70% confidence in these ranges.

“The [current] Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have above-normal activity due to a confluence of factors, including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear, all of which tend to favor tropical storm formation.

“Severe weather and emergencies can happen at any moment, which is why individuals and communities need to be prepared today,” said FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks in a prepared statement issued in May. “Already, we are seeing storms move across the country that can bring additional hazards like tornadoes, flooding and hail. Taking a proactive approach to our increasingly challenging climate landscape today can make a difference in how people can recover tomorrow.”

About NOAA seasonal outlooks

“NOAA’s outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast. In addition to the Atlantic seasonal outlook, NOAA also issues seasonal hurricane outlooks for the eastern Pacific, central Pacific and western north Pacific hurricane basins.

“NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will update the 2024 Atlantic seasonal outlook in early August, prior to the historical peak of the season.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news becomes available.