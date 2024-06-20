In September 2019, Robeson County Fire Marshal/Director of Emergency Management Stephanie Chavis, left, and Josee Hupp-Croteau, a sign language interpreter, give updates on at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center on Hurricane Dorian and preparations for it.

LUMBERTON — Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director, has retired after 35 years with the county according to a statement from Robeson County.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke grad earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1987.

Soon after, she began working as the administrative assistant to the Emergency Management director.

“In less than a year, she quickly learned what emergency management meant, when Hurricane Hugo made landfall in September 1989,” according to her bio from a UNCP Heroes award.

“Chavis [managed] phone calls on the dirt floor of the basement of the county courthouse which had been set up as a makeshift Emergency Operations Center. She assisted with delivering cots and blankets to people who had been displaced and were staying in shelters. Stephanie continued to work with Emergency Management where she gained knowledge through direct observation of events such as hurricanes Fran and Floyd.

“After four years of serving in this capacity, she transitioned to the Fire Marshal’s Division as Fire Inspector/Arson Investigator in 1992. While under the Fire Marshal’s supervision, she gained knowledge of fire protection principles, application of the North Carolina Fire Code, handling complaints regarding fire safety code violations and analyzing fire events findings to determine cause and origin.

“While with the Fire Marshal’s office, Stephanie continued to work closely with Emergency Management. In 2007, the Fire Marshal’s and Emergency Management offices merged before moving into a new Emergency Operations Center in 2011.

“In 2014, Stephanie was appointed Emergency Management director and county fire marshal of Robeson County where she was able to use the collective body of her 31-year career experience. Just two short years after her appointment, she was faced with Hurricane Matthew, then another two short years later Hurricane Florence and the next year Hurricane Dorian.”

“Job well done”

On Thursday, Kellie Blue, Robeson County Manager, stated the following: “On behalf of the Robeson County Administration Office and the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, it is my immense pleasure to thank you for your dedication to Robeson County.

“You strived to make a positive impact in the communities you served and our region. As Emergency Management Director, we were all counting on you to carry out that mission. We asked you to rise to the challenge and you took your tool belt of skills you have learned throughout your tenure to make us all proud.

“Your dedication and tireless efforts to make Robeson County better have made this county and community a better place to live and work.

“No matter what the future holds, know that you will always have a family with Robeson County Government and the EOC eager to see you succeed in your retirement. We wish you all the best of luck, and congratulations on a job well done.”