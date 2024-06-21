Strong tropical weather moves into Georgia

While a strong storm system moves toward Georgia, local forecasters are more concerned about the very hot weather expected in the next few day in Robeson County.

LUMBERTON — An unnamed (as of late Friday) Atlantic tropical storm system, labeled simply Disturbance 1, moving toward the Georgia coast has strengthened over the past few days and now has a 60% chance of forming into a hurricane, according to forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Recent Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft data indicate that winds to 35 mph are occurring in association with the low. Only a small increase in the organization of the showers and thunderstorms could result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression before it reaches the coast of northeastern Florida or Georgia,” said Andrew Hagen, a research associate and meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center. “But the associated showers and thunderstorms are not quite organized enough for this system to be considered a tropical cyclone.”

Hagen said only a small increase in the organization of the showers and thunderstorms could result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression before it reaches the coast of northeastern Florida or Georgia tonight.

Very Hot

Locally, the National Weather Service is concerned more about the very high temperatures expected during the next few days in the Greater Robeson County area.

“Hot and humid weather is expected this weekend into the middle of next week with afternoon heat indices possibly reaching Heat Advisory levels (105+ degrees) for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week,” according to a statement from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

For Saturday (today) forecasters are calling for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. It’ll be mostly sunny, with a high near 95, however, the heat index values — what it feels like considering humidity levels — will be as high as 101. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, the forecast calls for mostly sunny sunny skies with a high near 95. Southwest wind as high as 9 mph could bring gusts as high as 16 mph.

Record Heat

The record high for today was set in 2015 when the temperature reached 102. The record highs for June 23 and 24 were set in 2010 and 2015 respectively, when it cooled to 100 degrees.

The average high for the next few days is 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Serivce.

Power Ready

While hot weather is expected to be top of mind during the next few days, Duke energey, which supplies power to many homes and business in the region, said Friday it has been busy upgrading its power lines and power poles in preparation for high demand during storm season.

A company statement advised residents that “preparedness is key to a more resilient home or business.”

“Duke Energy encourages its customers to prepare for potential hurricanes and other severe storms and to have a plan to increase their personal resiliency following a major storm.

Before the storm

– Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits. Visit Ready.gov for more helpful tips as you develop your emergency plan.

– Have a plan in place to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternate location if an extended power outage occurs.

– Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. And make sure all portable chargers are fully charged. Consider purchasing a portable radio to monitor weather and get updates.

– Download the Red Cross Emergency app to stay connected to tips ahead of the storm and response activities as communities recover.

During the storm

– If an outage occurs, disconnect or turn off any nonessential electrical equipment that may start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits.

– Do not open freezers or refrigerators more than necessary. Opening can cause food to thaw more quickly.

Outages

If the power does go out, both Duke and Lumbee River EMC have methods to report an view outage information. Go to https://outages.lumbeeriver.com/ or https://www.duke-energy.com/home.