LUMBERTON — A shooting Thursday at a Lumberton grocery store sent one person to the hospital, according to Lumberton Police.

Lumberton Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Pine Street.

“As officers arrived they found the incident took place in the Fresh Foods IGA supermarket parking lot,” according to a report provided by LPD.

The report stated that officers learned a 21-year-old female had been struck in the leg by the gunfire and had driven herself to a local hospital.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Korey Hooker at 910-671-3845.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].