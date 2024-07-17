LUMBERTON — An argument Tuesday in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 925 Caton Road, left one individual with a gunshot wound, according to a statement from Lumberton Police.

Lumberton Police officers were called to the scene of the reported shooting at about 8 p.m. On arrival, officers found one person in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

“During the investigation, officers determined an altercation occurred in the parking lot between [the victim] and other individuals that escalated into the individuals shooting at each other, according to a statement released to The Robesonian from Lumberton Police.

The wounded individual was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to Lumberton Police.

Investigators are working to gather all the details of this incident. Anyone with information should contact Detective Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.

