An American flag hangs from a construction crane near the Carthage Road overpass. Officials said Monday that the Interstae 95 widening project finish date through Lumberton is expected to be delays by up to one year.

LUMBERTON — A spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation told the Robesonian on Monday that construction on Interstate 95 has been delayed for about a year.

The original plan was to have construction done by May 2026, but significant issues with relocating local utility lines and railroad overpass upgrades have pushed the Lumberton section project back at least one year.

“All of this work has been challenging,” said Andrew Barksdale, spokesman for NCDOT. “As a result, the project has fallen approximately one year behind schedule from when construction started in late 2021. “The current estimated completion date for widening and modernizing I-95 from [mile markers] 13-21 is now late 2027,” Barksdale said. Barksdale pointed to a “number of issues” that have slowed the major upgrade and widening project.

———————————————————————

This is a developing story. Find the full story in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to SUBSCRIBERS and available in most grocery stores in the greater Robeson County area. Sign up for our eNewsletter and have headlines, breaking news alerts and sports stories sent directly to your email. CLICK HERE for details.

———————————————————————

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].