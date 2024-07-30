LUMBERTON — One person died today in what has initially been ruled a self-inflicted shooting outside of UNC Health Southeastern.

The following is a statement from the hospital: “At approximately 3:45 p.m., a person died as a result of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the West Parking lot outside of the Corporate Building on the UNC Health Southeastern campus. The Lumberton Police Department is currently investigating.

“All visitors and teammates are safe at this time. It appears that the victim came on to the medical center property just moments prior to the shooting and had no connection to UNC Health Southeastern.”

This is a developing story. Stay with robesonian.com as details become available.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].