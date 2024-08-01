LUMBERTON — A Flood Warning has been issued for the Lumber River near Lumberton through today, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

A Flood Warning means flooding has been observed and anyone in flood prone areas should seek higher ground immediately.

Flood stage is 13 feet. and foresters stated that “caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.”

“At 13.0 feet, Low land flooding will occur along the river,” NWS forecasters said in a prepared media statement. “The flood waters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.”

On Saturday the Lumber River stage was 12.8 feet at the Lumberton monitoring station on the river. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13 feet on Wednesday and fall below flood stage by late Wednesday evening.

