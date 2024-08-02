LUMBERTON — Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center have issued a weather advisory related to an approaching storm, expected to reach Tropical Storm status and soak the East Coast in the coming week.

“Heavy rainfall may result in flash and urban flooding across portions of Florida and the Southeast this weekend through Wednesday morning,” according to a statement released Friday morning from the National Hurricane Center in Miami. “Isolated river flooding will also be possible.”

The storm labeled “Four,” is expected to bring rain and wind Saturday night in southwest Florida from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach, where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued. “Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Florida Keys on Saturday and along the Florida west coast north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka Saturday night and Sunday where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.”

North Carolina, including Robeson County, is within the “cone of uncertainty,” meaning storm conditions could move over southeast North Carolina — sometime between Monday and Wednesday mornings.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].