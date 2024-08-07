LUMBERTON — At 2 p.m. today (Wednesday), the Lumber River measured 12 feet high and rising in Lumberton; flood stage is 13 feet, according to the National Water Prediction Service, a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Lumber River is in “Action Stage,” meaning it’s time to seek higher ground because low lying areas are beginning to see rising water.

Major flooding is expected by 8 p.m. Thursday as Tropical Storm Debby moves through Robeson County on her way north, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service Statements:

– Flash Flood Warning in effect until 11:15 further notice: “Dangerous flooding from heavy rainfall can be expected, especially near poor drainage areas and other flood prone locations. It is harder to recognize flood dangers at night, as it will be difficult to determine the depth of the water. Roads may be damaged or washed away. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If flooding is observed, then turn around, don`t drown.

– Hurricane Local Statement: “Tropical Storm Debby is currently off the South Carolina coast and slowly moving northward. As it moves closer to the area through Thursday, heavy rain will continue over the area. The very slow progression of the storm could result in considerable amounts of rainfall across northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, which would result in life-threatening flash flooding, includingm moderate to major river flooding. The latest most likely storm total precipitation amounts are 3 to 9 inches over much of the area, with higher isolated amounts.

“A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect over much of the area especially towards the coast. Sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph will be possible with higher gusts over these areas. Storm surge inundation of 1 to 3 feet is possible along all coastal areas. A few tornadoes are also possible, with the highest chances along the coast. Numerous marine impacts are expected in the form of rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and hazardous winds and seas.”

– Tornado Watch (not a warning) in effect until late Wednesday night.

