Vehicles slowly move through shallow but moving water Thursday near Riverside Drive in Lumberton. David Kennard | The Robesonian

As predicted, the Lumber River breached its banks Thursday as seen here in James L. Stephen Memorial Park. In the background the main channel flows south forcing water into low lying areas. David Kennard | The Robesonian

The cresting Lumber River through Lumberton pushes floodwaters in the James L. Stephen Memorial Park’s picnic tables and other pubic areas Thursday. David Kennard | The Robesonian

The fishing boardwalk in Lumberton’s James L. Stephen Memorial Park was closed Thursday in preparation of high water on the Lumber River. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Floodwaters from the Lumber River cove picnic facilities on Lumberton’s James L. Stephen Memorial Park Thursday. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Fire ants form a floating raft after floodwaters force them from anthills in the Lumberton’s James L. Stephen Memorial Park Thursday on banks of the Lumber River. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Sandbags protect West Lumberton Baptist Church, which sits not too far from the floodwaters of the Lumber River Thursday. David Kennard | The Robesonian

A makeshift dam holds back the floodwaters of the Lumber River in west Lumberton Thursday. The city has plans to install permanent flood gates at the location. David Kennard | The Robesonian

A Road Closed sign diverts traffic where floodwaters flow over Highland Avenue near Roberts Avenue in Lumberton. David Kennard | The Robesonian

Flood waters had receded some by Thursday afternoon along Linkhaw Road in northeast Lumberton near Lumberton High School. Earlier Thursday, the road was impassable due to high water. David Kennard | The Robesonian

A street is flooded near UNC Pembroke Thursday morning. Contributed Photo | David Leek

Dogwood Lane is flooded, west of University Road, across from the UNC Pembroke campus Thursday morning. Contributed Photo | David Leek

A parking lot at UNC Pembroke is flooded Thursday morning, looking north from Railroad Street in front of the Communities In Schools Academy. Contributed Photo | David Leek

Faculty Row is flooded in front of Oak Residence Hall at UNC Pembroke Thursday morning. Contributed Photo | David Leek

The parking lot at Grace P. Johnson Stadium at UNC Pembroke is flooded Thursday morning. The English E. Jones Center is pictured in the distance. Contributed Photo | David Leek

The parking lot is flooded at Carriage Hills Apartments off of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The football field at Alton G. Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School is flooded Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

A vehicle sits submerged in a flooded ditch on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Motorists drive through standing water on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The parking lot of Alton G. Brooks Stadium is flooded at Lumberton High School Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Noody Johnson Drive in Lumberton is flooded, just south of Linkhaw Road Thursday morning. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Meadow Branch, which runs from the center to the left of the photo, is flooded near Kahn Drive, center bottom, and Interstate 95, far bottom, in Lumberton Thursday morning. Planet Fitness is pictured near the top right. Contributed Photo | Owen Thomas