SOUTH ROBESON COUNTY — A Facebook post from the Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc. contains the description of a fatality related to flooding.

The Robesonian has not yet been able to confirm details, but the post states that a driver was found dead in a vehicle near Old Whiteville Road near the county line.

No information about the vehicle or the driver has yet been independently confirmed by The Robesonian.

“This incident had a somber ending. A motorist drove into the running flood water and their vehicle was swept away. The driver did not survive,” the post states.

Photos that accompany the post show rescuers working at the scene.

“The photos below illustrate the professional response for what we thought would be a rescue, but sadly turned into a recovery,” the post states. “The photos also indicate the depth of the running water, which was eight to twelve inches.”

“Thank you to Allenton FD, NC State Highway Patrol, Robeson EMS, Robeson 911 and Highway Used Parts for their assistance in this incident.

“It bears repeating,” the post states. “Never drive into flooded roadways and obey road closed signage.”

On Saturday evening the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office issued a Special Weather Statement.

“At 8:59 p.m…. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Fork, or 7 miles north of Mullins, moving south at 15 mph,” according to the statement.

“HAZARD: Landspouts and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

”SOURCE: Radar indicated.

”IMPACT: Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include Mullins, Fair Bluff, Lake View, Fork, Kemper, Gapway, Nichols and Marietta.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as details are made available.