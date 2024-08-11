LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Robeson County and the surrounding region until 11:15 p.m.

“At 8:16 p.m., local fire department reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain along Old Whiteville Road between Willoughby Road and the Robeson and Bladen County line,” according to NWS forecasters. “Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring, which has resulted in a water rescue.”

Hazard: Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

Source: Fire department reported.

Impact: Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Dillon, Mullins, Fairmont, St. Pauls, Bladenboro,

Rowland, Fair Bluff, Lake View, Boardman, Hestertown, Robeson Community College, Barnesville, Barker Ten Mile, Butters, Howellsville, Smiths, Tolarsville, Kemper and South of the Border.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: Dangerous flooding from heavy rainfall can be expected, especially near poor drainage areas and other flood prone locations.

“It is harder to recognize flood dangers at night, as it will be difficult to determine the depth of the water.” according to the NWS statement. “Roads may be damaged or washed away. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If flooding is observed, then turn around, don’t drown.”