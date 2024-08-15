LUMBERTON — Rescue crews answered a call late Wednesday along “Old Whiteville Road between Willoughby Road and the Robeson and Bladen County line,” according to NWS forecasters. “Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring, which has resulted in a water rescue.”

Forecasters have issued Watches, Warnings and Advisories affecting the Greater Robeson County region, meaning anyone in flood prone areas should seek higher ground.

The Lumber River remained far above flood stage at 5 p.m. Thursday after topping out at more than 21 feet — more than 8 feet above flood stage — on Tuesday.

However, flooded homes and roads near the river should see receding water over the next few days.

The National Weather Service, in conjunction with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is forecasting the Lumber River to fall below “Major Flooding” (above 19 feet) Thursday and below Moderate Flood levels (16 feet) Sunday morning.

The Lumber River is among others in the region that were flowing over their banks on Thursday, prompting NWS Flood Warnings.

“The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina [and] South Carolina:

– Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock and Dam 3 affecting Bladen and Cumberland counties.

– Waccamaw River near Freeland affecting Columbus and Brunswick counties.

– Black Creek at Quinby affecting Darlington and Florence counties.

– Lynches River at Effingham affecting Florence County.

– Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw affecting Pender County.

– Lumber River 1 SE Nichols affecting Horry, Marion and Dillon counties.

– Lumber River near Lumberton affecting Robeson County.

– Little Pee Dee River At Galivants Ferry affecting Horry and Marion counties.

– Waccamaw River near Longs affecting Columbus, Brunswick and Horry counties.

– Waccamaw River at Conway affecting Horry County.

– Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee affecting Florence and Marion counties.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Robeson County and the surrounding region until 11:15 p.m.

Forecasters called for “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Dillon, Mullins, Fairmont, St. Pauls, Bladenboro,

Rowland, Fair Bluff, Lake View, Boardman, Hestertown, Robeson Community College, Barnesville, Barker Ten Mile, Butters, Howellsville, Smiths, Tolarsville, Kemper and South of the Border,” NWS forecasters said in a prepared statement released to media outlets.

“It is harder to recognize flood dangers at night, as it will be difficult to determine the depth of the water.” according to the NWS statement. “Roads may be damaged or washed away. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If flooding is observed, then turn around, don’t drown.”