Multiple agencies are credited with making the arrest. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also thanked the many residents who assisted deputies during the pursuit.

Three suspects were arrested after ditching the car and running from law enforcement. A fourth was arrested later at his home.

RENNERT — A pursuit that lasted for almost five hours ended with the arrest of four juveniles. Three juveniles were arrested in a wooded area near Rennert after a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The first juvenile was caught near Jacqueline Drive, another on Nantucket Road and the third on Great Marsh Church Road. A fourth was arrested at his home by investigators, according to a prepared statement released to media outlets late Sunday.

The four were charged with several felony offenses, including fleeing and eluding arrest, reckless driving, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

They were placed in the custody of the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

“The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely,” the statement read. “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigated the cases. St. Pauls Police Department assisted with the arrest.”

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the residents in and around the Rennert Community,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “With the use of an agency drone and multiple calls from area residents who observed the teens in different areas, Deputies and detectives were able to find each of the teens one by one. I am proud of my team and appreciate the residents who stopped by to drop off water and drinks and even purchased sandwiches for us from a local church during a fundraiser drive. For that, I say,’ Thank You.’”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

A post to social media stated, “Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the statement read, “The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].