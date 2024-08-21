LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has provided more detail about the deputy involved in a motorcycle crash, saying Wednesday morning that she remains in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday at approximately 5:56 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office staff, county EMS Paramedics, Raynham Fire Department personnel, Lumberton Rescue & EMS personnel, and Airlife 2 responded to Hilly Branch Road at S J Road, outside of Lumberton in reference to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Amanda Velez, operator of the motorcycle, was found suffering from critical injuries. Velez was transported by Airlife 2 to a medical center for treatment.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for Deputy Amanda Velez as she is fighting to recover from this tragic incident,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The power of prayer works and for that, I ask for your continued prayers and support for Deputy Velez, her family, friends, and her coworkers.”

The traffic collision investigation is by the NC State Highway Patrol.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].