ST. PAULS — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2023 homicide, according to a statement released on Friday to local media outlets.

“Gatlin Ray Hardin, 29, of St. Pauls was arrested this morning and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear,” according to the prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 31 at about 2 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Back Swamp Road, outside of Lumberton in reference to an unresponsive person. When deputies arrived, they found Stephen Locklear, 38, of Lumberton dead in his residence, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 15, Richard Alexander Hardin, 32, of Red Springs was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear. At the time of his arrest, Richard Hardin was in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office

On Friday the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said now both Hardin brothers — Gatlin Ray and Richard Alexander Hardin are in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the investigation, according to Friday’s statement.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the case to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated in its Friday statement and on it’s social media post. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The sheriff’s office also said it “does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].