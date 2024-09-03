LUMBERTON — A Labor Day weekend shooting in Lumberton left one person in critical condition and two others jailed after firing at police.

At about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Lumberton Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Lee Circle, according to information released Tuesday morning.

On arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said in a prepared statement released to local media. “[The teen] was treated on scene by Robeson County EMS and was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. [The teen] is in extremely critical condition,” police stated.

According to the Tuesday morning report, investigators were checking the surrounding areas attempting to locate suspects and witnesses, when two individuals saw investigators entering the Holly Ridge Apartment complex and began shooting.

“The three investigators who were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting were not injured by the gunfire and none of the officers fired their weapons,” according to police. “Investigators observed a vehicle leaving the area they believed the shooters may have been in and provided the description of the vehicle to responding patrol officers,” according to Tuesday’s police statement.

According to Lumberton Police, patrol officers saw a vehicle fitting the description near West 2nd Street and Martin Luther King Drive; when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it “fled, leading the officers on a pursuit that ended on Highway 701, near Whiteville,” police stated. When the vehicle stopped at a vacant lot, two suspects fled on foot and a female remained in the vehicle, according to the re[port.

All three suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody within a short time without incident, police stated.

And, after further investigation, police said none of the suspects were not involved in the earlier Lee Circle shootings.

Still the three were charged with a number of other charges.

Darius Floyd, 28, of Lumberton was charged with Drive Left of Center, Resist/Obstruct Public Officer, Driving While License Revoked, Failure to Heed Blue Light or Siren, Reckless Driving – Wanton Disregard, Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle, Improper Passing, Stop Sign Violation and Speeding.

Jaheem Stephens, 22, of Orrum was charged with Resist/Obstruct Public Officer, Driving While Impaired, Driving While License Revoked, Failure To Wear Seat Belt – Drive, Open Container Alcohol Violation. Taje Floyd of Lumberton, 20, was charged with Aid and Abet Impaired Driving.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation into finding those responsible for shooting the teen or those individuals who were shooting while investigators were entering Holly Ridge Apartments is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Sergeant Blake Harrell.

The Lumberton Police Department was assisted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.