LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the homicide of 18-year-old Damian C. Chavis of Scotland County. According to the Sheriff’s Office late Monday a juvenile was taken into custody and now faces charges in Thursday’s death.

The juvenile arrived at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Monday with family members and surrendered after news about the case was circulated by the Robesonian and other media outlets.

Chavis was found dead, lying in the roadway along the 3500 block of East 7th St. Road, Lumberton on Thursday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carter or the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a post on social media from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

