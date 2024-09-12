David Kennard

The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday outside a local hotel, according to a prepared statement from Lumberton Police.

“On Sept. 11…, at 05:03 a.m. Lumberton Police Officers responded to a subject shot in the back parking lot of the Ramada by Wyndham located at 3030 Roberts Ave.” The hotel is just off Interstate 95 Exit 20.

According to Lumber Police, when officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Knowlege McNeill of Lumberton dead from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lumberton Police, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

“Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective David Williford at 910- 671-3845,” Lumberton Poklice stated.

Sign up for Robesonian eNewsletter and have headlines, breaking news alerts and sports stories sent directly to your email. CLICK HERE for details.