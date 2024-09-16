LUMBERTON — National Weather Service forecasters have issued a Flood Warning until further service.

The watch means flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for Robeson County and the surrounding region.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 off the southeast US coast will gradually track northward,” according to a prepared statement from the National Weather Service on Monday morning. “Heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding is possible Monday and Monday night. Rainfall amounts of 5 inches or more are possible in portions of the watch area.”

Tropical storm force winds are also expected, forecasters stated, “mainly along the coast, along with hazardous marine and surf conditions and minor coastal flooding.”

LUMBER RIVER

In Robeson County, the Lumber River began rising at what appeared to be a significant departure from its normal stage of about 8 feet early Monday morning.

It is expected to rise above the 13-foot flood stage at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Properties in low lying areas may see floodwaters around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning, when the river is expected to rise above the “Action” level of 12 feet at the Lumberton water gauge.

This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news becomes available.

