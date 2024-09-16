LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to possible flooding in the greater Robeson County area, the school district announced Monday evening.

Primetime morning care and breakfast will not be available at PSRC schools on Tuesday due to the delay.

PSRC asks the community to “stay tuned” to its website and social media for further updates.

Approximately two to three inches of rain fell across Robeson County throughout the day Monday from a storm being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, according to weather reports. Robeson County is currently under a Flood Warning from the National Weather Service and the Lumber River is forecast to hit minor flood stage early Tuesday.