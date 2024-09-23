LUMBERTON 一 The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) are investigating social media threats circulating online.

Additional security officers have been deployed at several school sites and will remain there for the time being, according to district spokeswoman Jessica Sealey. When the individuals responsible for issuing the threats are identified, they will face a one-year suspension from the school.

Also on Monday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a threat was reported regarding Red Springs Middle School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, “a person of interest was identified and located at their residence.

Investigators seized a cell phone and other evidence during the search of a residence.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators with assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Behavioral Threat Assessment Unit were part of the investigation.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case as well. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“The Red Springs Middle School Administration has been updated on the investigation and will be handling all disciplinary actions in relation to any student involved in the threat,” according to a prepared statement from the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

On Friday, the Lumberton Senior High School officials made a post on Facebook stating the following:

“Earlier in the week there was a social media threat made to our school. The threat was investigated and disciplinary actions have been taken. There have not been any other substantiated threats. Currently at LHS there is no perceived threat. Thank you for your patience – Student safety is our priority.”

On Monday, Sealey said the district was aware of the social media threats.

“Similar social media posts are affecting school districts across the nation, and we are responding with heightened vigilance,” Sealey said.

“We cannot and will not tolerate disruptions to our instructional environment,” Sealey said. “The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.”

