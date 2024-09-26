LUMBERTON — A Flood Warning has been issued through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said Wednesday that the Lumber River near Lumberton has risen above the 13-foot flood stage.

The warning includes rivers around the Robeson County region.

In Robeson County, minor flooding is forecast through Thursday evening.

“The flood waters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city,” according to Wednesday’s statement from forecasters.

Forecasters are calling for periods of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible late Thursday into Friday “as bands of showers and thunderstorms on the periphery of Hurricane Helene affect the area.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene on Wednesday as the state prepares for severe weather impacts that could threaten life and property across North Carolina through Saturday morning.

“Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state,” Cooper said. “Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date and pay attention to the weather alerts in your area.”

The State Emergency Response Team is deploying equipment, personnel and resources to support impacted communities, including resources from the North Carolina National Guard.

‘We’re certainly worried about the intensity of this one’

NWS forecasters said the large physical size of Helene “will bring some peripheral effects to the region. Very outer tropical bands will be capable of producing moderate rainfall and breezy conditions.”

Forecasters said they expect a small but non-zero tornado threat. Hazardous marine conditions will develop with large waves and tropical storm force wind gusts. “The main timing window of these impacts will be late Thursday into early Friday,” according to Thursday’s statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

