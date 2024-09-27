PEMBROKE — Six people died late Thursday in a traffic crash on Highway 711 on the four mile curve near Pembroke, according to information received by witnesses.

Witnesses on the scene told the Robesonian that the vehicle caught fire, burning those inside.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, but has not yet provided any detail.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.