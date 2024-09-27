LUMBERTON — A Tornado Warning was issued just before 9 a.m. today for central Robeson County and east central Dillon County in South Carolina.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted and residents in the warning area should take cover now.

Residents should be prepared for flying debris dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles may occur. Tree damage is likely.

The dangerous storm will be near Pembroke and Elrod around 915 a.m. and Buie around 9:20 a.m.

“Take cover now,” NWS forecaster said. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.