❮
❯
FFA students from Robeson County judge entries in the Poultry Division Thursday at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair. Their scores will later be graded to determine the accuracy of their judging.
Lumberton FFA students Timmy Lowry and Liaseth Diaz judge chicken carcasses Thursday at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.
4-H and FFA students from Robeson and Bladen counties participate in the Poultry Judging Contest Thursday at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.
4-H and FFA students from Robeson and Bladen counties participate in the Poultry Judging Contest Thursday at the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair.