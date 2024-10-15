FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Police Department’s Missing Persons detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Annie Lock, 27.

Lock was last seen on Aug. 17 in the area of Kiana Lane, Fayetteville. She was reported missing on Oct. 10.

Lock is described as, 5 feet, 02 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with an average build and caramel skin-tone.

She has dark brown eyes, black with blue, long braids, an upper lip frenulum pierced and also navel, nose and tongue piercings.

Lock has a tattoo of “BEAUTY” on her right forearm. She has a tattoo of Batman on her right arm. She has a tattoo of stars with letters on her chest.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt that stated, “My Hero Academia” and gray sweatpants.

She has a unique style of walking called in-toeing.

“Detectives have been actively searching for Annie Lock since she was reported missing,” according to a statement released Tuesday by the Fayetteville Police Department. “Police are requesting the public’s assistance in generating additional leads on her whereabouts.”

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Lock, they should contact Detective S. Warren at 910-850-4122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.