Early in-person voting began Thursday at the Robeson County at the Board of Elections headquarters, 800 N Walnut St. Lumberton, in downtown Lumberton.

Voters may vote early, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at most polling places through Nov. 2 at the following locations:

Robeson County Board Of Elections Office, 801 N. Pine St., Lumberton — open 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Fairmont Fire Hall/Senior Citizen Center, 421 S Main St., Fairmont. Red Springs Community Center, 122 Cross St., Red Springs

Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N Florence St., Maxton

Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke

Find specific information or directions to early polling places HERE.

The General Election begins at 7 a.m. Nov. 5 at local precincts throughout the county. Polling Places Here.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when voting, according to formation from the Robeson County Board of Elections. “For most voters, they will simply show their driver’s license,” according to the Board of Elections. “But there are many other acceptable photo IDs. And, all voters will be allowed to vote with or without a photo ID.

“If a voter cannot show a photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form,” according to the Board of Elections.

Here are some key points: The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.

Democrats currently control the U.S. House, but experts predict Republicans could win enough seats this fall to take over.

As a result of redistricting, Robeson County is becoming part of District 7, which is currently held by Rep. David Rouzer, a Wilmington Republican. Charles Graham, a Democrat who represented Robeson for years in the N.C. House, is running against Rouzer.

The N.C. Supreme Court has a Democratic majority, but that would change if Republicans win at least one of the two seats up for grabs. As the state’s highest court, justices could soon consider issues such as abortion and marijuana legalization.

Jarrod Lowery, a Robeson County Republican and brother of Lumbee tribal chairman John Lowery, and Charles Townsend, a Democrat, are vying for the N.C. House seat held by Graham.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott are both running unopposed to keep their seats. Here’s everyone running:

US House (District 7)

David Rouzer. Rouzer, a Wilmington Republican, has represented North Carolina’s 7th Congressional district since 2015. Rouzer touts his conservative views on immigration, abortion and guns. www.davidrouzer.com

Marlando D. Pridgen. Pridgen, a Whiteville Democrat, says he supports increasing the minimum wage and implementing universal background checks for gun sales. www.pridgenforcongress.com

US House (District 8)

Mark Harris. Harris, a Mecklenburg County Republican, returns to the political fray after he claimed victory in a 2018 congressional race, but the election was overturned due to a ballot-harvesting investigation. His campaign is focused on conservative policies including supporting law enforcement, enacting pro-life policies and private school choice. www.markharrisforcongress.org

Justin Dues. Dues, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, is a military veteran. He left active service to focus on his family and education in 2012. He says he supports ending partisan gerrymandering and eliminating dark money in politics. www.justicewithdues.org

NC Governor

Mark Robinson. Robinson, a Republican, has said he does not support abortion at any stage of pregnancy, and he has made controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community. CNN reported in September that Robinson made inflammatory comments on a pornography website more than a decade ago. Robinson has denied making the posts. www.markrobinsonfornc.com

Mike Ross. Ross, a Libertarian, says he wants to make the government more transparent, create “free market education” and raise pay for law enforcement.. www.firetheuniparty.com

Vinny Smith. Smith, a member of the Constitution Party, says he wants to “protect all life,” phase out property taxes and support school choice. www.vinnyfornc.com

Josh Stein. Stein, a Democrat, has served as state attorney general since 2017. He touts his work to hold opioid manufacturers accountable and clear the state’s backlog of untested rape kits. www.joshstein.org

Wayne Turner. Turner, a member of the Green Party, says he wants to attract worker-friendly companies, promote worker cooperatives and create a state-owned public bank. www.agreenforgovernor.org

NC Lieutenant Governor

Rachel Hunt. Hunt, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, currently serves in the state senate. She says her priorities include investing in public schools, expanding access to health care and “fighting for small town economies.” www.rachelhunt.com

Wayne Jones. Jones, a member of the Constitution Party, has said his top priority is reforming the state Board of Elections.

Hal Weatherman. Weatherman, a Republican, says he supports Donald Trump, school choice and pro-life policies. www.halweathermanfornc.com

Shannon W. Bray. Bray, a Libertarian, says he supports school choice and lowering the corporate tax rate. www.shannonbray.us

NC Attorney General

Dan Bishop. Bishop, a Republican, currently represents North Carolina’s 8th district in Congress. As attorney general, he says he wants to focus on law and order. www.votedanbishop.com

Jeff Jackson. Jackson, a Democrat, currently represents North Carolina’s 14th district in Congress. He says his priorities include addressing the fentanyl epidemic and protecting veterans and senior citizens from fraud. www.jeffjacksonnc.com

NC Auditor

Bob Drach. Drach, a Libertarian, says accountants (not lawyers) should manage the state’s finances. www.electdrach.org

Jessica Holmes. Holmes, a Democrat, was appointed in November 2023 by Gov. Roy Cooper to finish the term of State Auditor Beth Wood, who resigned. Holmes touts her work to uncover fraud and wasteful spending. www.jessicafornc.com

Dave Boliek. Boliek, a Republican, says his priorities include auditing the state Department of Motor Vehicles. www.auditordave.com

NC Commissioner of Agriculture

Sean Haugh. Haugh, a Libertarian, says he supports small government. www.seanhaugh.com

Sarah Taber. Taber, a Democrat, has a platform that includes investing in rural North Carolina and making it easier for people to become farmers. www.taberfornc.com

Steve Troxler. Troxler, a Republican, has held the office since 2005. He touts his work to grow agriculture’s economic impact in the state and his creation of the “Got To Be NC” marketing campaign. www.stevetroxler.com

NC Commissioner of Insurance

Natasha Marcus. Marcus, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, currently serves as a state senator. She says her priorities include ending “excessive rate hikes” and strengthening communities against natural disasters. www.natashamarcus.com

Mike Causey. Causey, a Republican, has held the office since 2017. He has tangled with Republican legislative leaders, who stripped him of his role as state fire marshal. He also made headlines for reportedly paying a friend as much as $84,000 a year to drive him to work and conferences. bit.ly/4h0g4gN

NC Commissioner of Labor

Luke Farley. Farley, a Republican, says he will fight to keep North Carolina a right-to-work state and “restore accountability” by putting the labor commissioner’s photograph back in elevators. www.luke4labor.com

Braxton Winston II. Winston, a Democrat, says he wants to take a “whole worker” approach and advocate for fair pay for all workers. www.votebraxton.com

NC Secretary of State

Elaine Marshall. Marshall, a Democrat who has held the office since 1997, says she wants to boost the economy in rural North Carolina. www.elainemarshall.com

Chad Brown. Brown, a Republican, says he wants to protect elections, support innovation and protect customers from fraud and identity theft. www.electchadbrown.com

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction

Maurice (Mo) Green. Green, a Democrat, says he wants the state to invest more in public education, increase pay for teachers and ensure school safety. www.mogreenfornc.com

Michele Morrow. Morrow, a Republican, says she supports vouchers for private schools and putting more trained officers in “high priority districts” to reduce crime. www.morrow4nc.com NC Treasurer

Wesley Harris. Harris, a Democrat, says he wants to prepare North Carolina for the future and keep politics out of the treasurer’s office. www.harrisfornc.com

Brad Briner. Briner, a Republican, says he wants to reform the state retirement plan. www.bradbriner.com

NC Supreme Court (Seat 6)

Jefferson G. Griffin. Griffin, a Republican, says he “believes in the separation of powers, judicial restraint and the independence of the judiciary.” www.jeffersongriffin.com

Allison Riggs. Riggs, a Democrat, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2023 to serve on the state’s highest court. She says her “guiding principles are integrity, transparency, consistency and empathy.” www.riggsforourcourts.com

NC Court of Appeals (Seat 12)

Tom Murry. Murry, a Republican, is a former state legislator. He says he wants to “apply the law, not create it.” www.jointom.com

Carolyn Jennings Thompson. Thompson, a Republican, is a former district court and superior court judge. She says justice “is independent of party affiliation, divisive ideologies, and social differences.” www.judgecarolynthompson.com

NC Court of Appeals (Seat 14)

Ed Eldred. Eldred, a Democrat, says he will “preserve the rights of all North Carolinians and restore balance to the Court.” www.eldredforjudge.com

Valerie Zachary. Zachary, a Republican, has served on the court since 2015. She says she “has proven to be a conservative judge committed to upholding North Carolina’s Constitution.” www.reelectjudgezachary.com

NC Court of Appeals (Seat 15)

Chris Freeman. Freeman, a Republican, is currently a district court judge. He says he wants to bring a “steadfast commitment to conservative judicial philosophy to the appellate court level, serving all North Carolinians.” www.chrisfreemanforjudge.com

Martin E. Moore. Moore, a Democrat, is an appellate attorney. He says everyone should “feel confident their judges will hear their case and rule on the merits, not focus on partisanship and extremist beliefs.” www.martinforjudge.com

NC Senate (District 24)

Danny Britt. Britt, a Robeson County Republican whose district includes Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties, is seeking a fifth term in the state senate. Britt touts his record on promoting economic growth, supporting businesses and conservative values. www.britt4senate.com Kathy Batt. Batt, a Robeson County Democrat and retired veteran, says her top issues include supporting public education and ensuring voter protections. www.batt4senate.com

NC House (District 47)

Jarrod Lowery. Lowery, a Robeson County Republican and member of the Lumbee tribe, is seeking a second term in office. He is a proponent of federal recognition for the tribe. He says he also supports strong worker training programs and economic growth. www.jarrodlowery.com Eshonda Hooper. Hooper, a Robeson County Democrat, says she hopes to increase the minimum wage, address homelessness in Robeson County and advocate for women’s health. Campaign Facebook page

—

UNCONTESTED NAMES ON THE BALLOT

—

Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Wixie Stephens, a Democrat, is running unopposed for District 1 which she has held since 2020.

John Cummings, a Republican and current chairman of the board, is running unopposed for District 3, which he has held since 2020.

Judy Sampson, a Democrat, is running unopposed for District 5, which she has held since 2020.

Tom Taylor, a Republican, is running unopposed for District 7, which he has held since 2000.

NC District Court Judge District 20 Seat 04

Diane Phillips Surgeon DEM

NCDistrict Court Judge District 20 Seat 05

Daniel Locklear REP

NC District Court Judge District 20 Seat 06

Gregory A. Bullard DEM

NC District Court Judge District 20 Seat 01

Krystle F. Melvin DEM

Robeson County Register Of Deeds

Vicki Lynn Locklear DEM

Robeson Soil And Water Conservation District Supervisor

Joseph Neill (Joe) Howell Jr.

