LUMBERTON — A woman is in custody after making false threats about a bomb placed at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Offices officials stated Wednesday.

No explosives have been found and no injuries have been reported.

A little after 1 p.m. on Monday, Robeson County’s E911 Communications Center received a call “stating that a bomb had been placed at the Sheriff’s Office,” according to Wednesday’s statement. “A thorough search revealed that there were no explosives or suspicious devices at the location.”

Cedra K. Jacobs, 38, of Rowland was arrested and charged with reporting a false bomb threat to a public building, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jacobs is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $25,000 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170," according to the RCSO statement in a social media post.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.