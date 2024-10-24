The owners of 219 Elm in Lumberton have a vision for the historic fire station in downtown Lumberton.

The owners of 219 Elm in Lumberton have a vision for the historic fire station in downtown Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Work on rehabbing the old fire station in downtown Lumberton continues, thanks to new owners Gidget and Tommy Vickers, who own 219 Elm.

Tommy Vickers said the historic building was purchased a couple of months ago, and renovations began almost immediately afterwards.

Plans include turning the main garage into a cafe. Other parts of the building currently include office space and short-term apartment space rentals.

Another section of the building downstairs will be dedicated to the history of the building which was constructed as a firehouse in 1917, and also has served as city hall and a library. It has been vacant for years, and once was scheduled for demolition before a public outcry halted its destruction.

The Vickers, as expected, have run into some snags with their new project, including updating power and water.

“We’ve had to dig to get water and power lines to the building,” Vickers said. Still, he said he hopes to get the downstairs portion of the building finished within a couple of months.

Another part of the structure had to be rebuilt from damage caused when a car struck the building.

Vickers said his vision is to make the building the centerpiece of the downtown area.

The Fire Station’s cafe will be operated completely separate from 219 Elm, Vickers said.

The Vickers, the owners of 219 Elm, have four different stores within their property, each with its own name and objective.

“The shops are called Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, Gigi Vintage, Shane and Lee Books and The Gallery,” according to a Robesonian news story in 2023.

Similarly, the fire station will have a multi-purpose goal — to complement the ongoing downtown revitalization.

Vickers said the idea of short-term apartments is that he wants to provide a living space to new arrivals to the area who need a place to live until they can

Vickers said he has put about $100,000 into the project.

“The community has been great,” Vickers said.

A tip jar at his 219 Elm location is collected to support the fire station project.

And, money raised during Hogtoberfest will go toward the renovation.

That inaugural event will take place 2-8 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown Lumberton and will include live music, food trucks, and “fun for everyone,” according to the event flier.

