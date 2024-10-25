VOTER GUIDE
Early voting begins Thursday and ends Nov. 2. See locations and times online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/evsite/.
Election Day is Nov. 5, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find your polling place and see a sample ballot online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/pplkup/.
At the top of the ballot are six candidates for president, including Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
Here are the other contested races:
US House (District 7)
David Rouzer. Rouzer, a Wilmington Republican, has represented North Carolina’s 7th Congressional district since 2015. Rouzer touts his conservative views on immigration, abortion and guns. www.davidrouzer.com
Marlando D. Pridgen. Pridgen, a Whiteville Democrat, says he supports increasing the minimum wage and implementing universal background checks for gun sales. www.pridgenforcongress.com
US House (District 8)
Mark Harris. Harris, a Mecklenburg County Republican, returns to the political fray after he claimed victory in a 2018 congressional race, but the election was overturned due to a ballot-harvesting investigation. His campaign is focused on conservative policies including supporting law enforcement, enacting pro-life policies and private school choice. www.markharrisforcongress.org
Justin Dues. Dues, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, is a military veteran. He left active service to focus on his family and education in 2012. He says he supports ending partisan gerrymandering and eliminating dark money in politics. www.justicewithdues.org
NC Governor
Mark Robinson. Robinson, a Republican, has said he does not support abortion at any stage of pregnancy, and he has made controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community. CNN reported in September that Robinson made inflammatory comments on a pornography website more than a decade ago. Robinson has denied making the posts. www.markrobinsonfornc.com
Mike Ross. Ross, a Libertarian, says he wants to make the government more transparent, create “free market education” and raise pay for law enforcement.. www.firetheuniparty.com
Vinny Smith. Smith, a member of the Constitution Party, says he wants to “protect all life,” phase out property taxes and support school choice. www.vinnyfornc.com
Josh Stein. Stein, a Democrat, has served as state attorney general since 2017. He touts his work to hold opioid manufacturers accountable and clear the state’s backlog of untested rape kits. www.joshstein.org
Wayne Turner. Turner, a member of the Green Party, says he wants to attract worker-friendly companies, promote worker cooperatives and create a state-owned public bank. www.agreenforgovernor.org
NC Lieutenant Governor
Rachel Hunt. Hunt, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, currently serves in the state senate. She says her priorities include investing in public schools, expanding access to health care and “fighting for small town economies.” www.rachelhunt.com
Wayne Jones. Jones, a member of the Constitution Party, has said his top priority is reforming the state Board of Elections.
Hal Weatherman. Weatherman, a Republican, says he supports Donald Trump, school choice and pro-life policies. www.halweathermanfornc.com
Shannon W. Bray. Bray, a Libertarian, says he supports school choice and lowering the corporate tax rate. www.shannonbray.us
NC Attorney General
Dan Bishop. Bishop, a Republican, currently represents North Carolina’s 8th district in Congress. As attorney general, he says he wants to focus on law and order. www.votedanbishop.com
Jeff Jackson. Jackson, a Democrat, currently represents North Carolina’s 14th district in Congress. He says his priorities include addressing the fentanyl epidemic and protecting veterans and senior citizens from fraud. www.jeffjacksonnc.com
NC Auditor
Bob Drach. Drach, a Libertarian, says accountants (not lawyers) should manage the state’s finances. www.electdrach.org
Jessica Holmes. Holmes, a Democrat, was appointed in November 2023 by Gov. Roy Cooper to finish the term of State Auditor Beth Wood, who resigned. Holmes touts her work to uncover fraud and wasteful spending. www.jessicafornc.com
Dave Boliek. Boliek, a Republican, says his priorities include auditing the state Department of Motor Vehicles. www.auditordave.com
NC Commissioner of Agriculture
Sean Haugh. Haugh, a Libertarian, says he supports small government. www.seanhaugh.com
Sarah Taber. Taber, a Democrat, has a platform that includes investing in rural North Carolina and making it easier for people to become farmers. www.taberfornc.com
Steve Troxler. Troxler, a Republican, has held the office since 2005. He touts his work to grow agriculture’s economic impact in the state and his creation of the “Got To Be NC” marketing campaign. www.stevetroxler.com
NC Commissioner of Insurance
Natasha Marcus. Marcus, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, currently serves as a state senator. She says her priorities include ending “excessive rate hikes” and strengthening communities against natural disasters. www.natashamarcus.com
Mike Causey. Causey, a Republican, has held the office since 2017. He has tangled with Republican legislative leaders, who stripped him of his role as state fire marshal. He also made headlines for reportedly paying a friend as much as $84,000 a year to drive him to work and conferences. bit.ly/4h0g4gN
NC Commissioner of Labor
Luke Farley. Farley, a Republican, says he will fight to keep North Carolina a right-to-work state and “restore accountability” by putting the labor commissioner’s photograph back in elevators. www.luke4labor.com
Braxton Winston II. Winston, a Democrat, says he wants to take a “whole worker” approach and advocate for fair pay for all workers. www.votebraxton.com
NC Secretary of State
Elaine Marshall. Marshall, a Democrat who has held the office since 1997, says she wants to boost the economy in rural North Carolina. www.elainemarshall.com
Chad Brown. Brown, a Republican, says he wants to protect elections, support innovation and protect customers from fraud and identity theft. www.electchadbrown.com
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction
Maurice (Mo) Green. Green, a Democrat, says he wants the state to invest more in public education, increase pay for teachers and ensure school safety. www.mogreenfornc.com
Michele Morrow. Morrow, a Republican, says she supports vouchers for private schools and putting more trained officers in “high priority districts” to reduce crime. www.morrow4nc.com
NC Treasurer
Wesley Harris. Harris, a Democrat, says he wants to prepare North Carolina for the future and keep politics out of the treasurer’s office. www.harrisfornc.com
Brad Briner. Briner, a Republican, says he wants to reform the state retirement plan. www.bradbriner.com
NC Supreme Court (Seat 6)
Jefferson G. Griffin. Griffin, a Republican, says he “believes in the separation of powers, judicial restraint and the independence of the judiciary.” www.jeffersongriffin.com
Allison Riggs. Riggs, a Democrat, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2023 to serve on the state’s highest court. She says her “guiding principles are integrity, transparency, consistency and empathy.” www.riggsforourcourts.com
NC Court of Appeals (Seat 12)
Tom Murry. Murry, a Republican, is a former state legislator. He says he wants to “apply the law, not create it.” www.jointom.com
Carolyn Jennings Thompson. Thompson, a Republican, is a former district court and superior court judge. She says justice “is independent of party affiliation, divisive ideologies, and social differences.” www.judgecarolynthompson.com
NC Court of Appeals (Seat 14)
Ed Eldred. Eldred, a Democrat, says he will “preserve the rights of all North Carolinians and restore balance to the Court.” www.eldredforjudge.com
Valerie Zachary. Zachary, a Republican, has served on the court since 2015. She says she “has proven to be a conservative judge committed to upholding North Carolina’s Constitution.” www.reelectjudgezachary.com
NC Court of Appeals (Seat 15)
Chris Freeman. Freeman, a Republican, is currently a district court judge. He says he wants to bring a “steadfast commitment to conservative judicial philosophy to the appellate court level, serving all North Carolinians.” www.chrisfreemanforjudge.com
Martin E. Moore. Moore, a Democrat, is an appellate attorney. He says everyone should “feel confident their judges will hear their case and rule on the merits, not focus on partisanship and extremist beliefs.” www.martinforjudge.com
NC Senate (District 24)
Danny Britt. Britt, a Robeson County Republican whose district includes Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties, is seeking a fifth term in the state senate. Britt touts his record on promoting economic growth, supporting businesses and conservative values. www.britt4senate.com
Kathy Batt. Batt, a Robeson County Democrat and retired veteran, says her top issues include supporting public education and ensuring voter protections. www.batt4senate.com
NC House (District 47)
Jarrod Lowery. Lowery, a Robeson County Republican and member of the Lumbee tribe, is seeking a second term in office. He is a proponent of federal recognition for the tribe. He says he also supports strong worker training programs and economic growth. www.jarrodlowery.com
Eshonda Hooper. Hooper, a Robeson County Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for Cumberland County Clerk of Court in 2022 and currently serves as CEO of the HoopStar Scholarship Program. www.facebook.com/eshonda.hooper Robeson County Board of Commissioners
None of the seats on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners are contested.
Wixie Stephens, a Democrat, is running unopposed for District 1 which she has held since 2020.
John Cummings, a Republican and current chairman of the board, is running unopposed for District 3, which he has held since 2020.
Judy Sampson, a Democrat, is running unopposed for District 5, which she has held since 2020.
Tom Taylor, a Republican, is running unopposed for District 7, which he has held since 2000.