Polls close at 7:30 p.m. around Robeson County
LUMBERTON — The Robesonian news team will post the latest election results as they are made available. Check back often for updated results as votes are counted from throughout Robeson County, North Carolina and the rest of the country.
Editor’s Note: The following will be the results reported after polls close Tuesday night.
NATIONAL RACE RESULTS
US PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR 1)
US Electoral College Votes: 0 of 538 (first to 270 wins)
Kamala D. Harris, DEM 0 of 538
Chase Oliver, LIB 0 of 538
Jill Stein, GRE 0 of 538
Randall Terry, CST 0 of 538
Donald J. Trump, REP 0 of 538
Cornel West, JFA 0 of 538
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 of 538
North Carolina Federal Level Races
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 07 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 194
Marlando D. Pridgen, DEM 0 0.00%
David Rouzer, REP 0 0.00%
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 08 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 200
Justin E. Dues, DEM 0 0.00%
Mark Harris, REP 0 0.00%
State Level Race Results
NC GOVERNOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Mark Robinson, REP 0 0.00%
Mike Ross, LIB 0 0.00%
Vinny Smith, CST 0 0.00%
Josh Stein, DEM 0 0.00%
Wayne Turner, GRE 0 0.00%
NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Rachel Hunt, DEM 0 0.00%
Wayne Jones, CST 0 0.00%
Hal Weatherman, REP 0 0.00%
Shannon W. Bray, LIB 0 0.00%
NC ATTORNEY GENERAL (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Jeff Jackson, DEM 0 0.00%
Dan Bishop, REP 0 0.00%
NC AUDITOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Bob Drach, LIB 0 0.00%
Jessica Holmes, DEM 0 0.00%
Dave Boliek, REP 0 0.00%
NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Sean Haugh, LIB 0 0.00%
Sarah Taber, DEM 0 0.00%
Steve Troxler, REP 0 0.00%
NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Natasha Marcus, DEM 0 0.00%
Mike Causey, REP 0 0.00%
NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Luke Farley, REP 0 0.00%
Braxton Winston II, DEM 0 0.00%
NC SECRETARY OF STATE (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Elaine Marshall, DEM 0 0.00%
Chad Brown, REP 0 0.00%
NC SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Maurice (Mo) Green, DEM 0 0.00%
Michele Morrow, REP 0 0.00%
NC TREASURER (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Wesley Harris, DEM 0 0.00%
Brad Briner, REP 0 0.00%
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 06 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Jefferson G. Griffin, REP 0 0.00%
Allison Riggs, DEM 0 0.00%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 12 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Tom Murry, REP 0 0.00%
Carolyn Jennings Thompson, DEM 0 0.00%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 14 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Ed Eldred, DEM 0 0.00%
Valerie Zachary, REP 0 0.00%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 15 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
Chris Freeman, REP 0 0.00%
Martin E. Moore, DEM 0 0.00%
STATE RESULTS
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 24 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 61
Kathy Batt, DEM 0 0.00%
Danny Earl Britt, Jr., REP 0 0.00%
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 046 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 36
Brenden H. Jones, REP 0 0.00%
Uncontested
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 047 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 31
Eshonda Hooper, DEM 0 0.00%
Jarrod Lowery, REP 0 0.00%
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 04 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 39
Diane Phillips Surgeon, DEM 0 0.00%
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 05 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 39
Daniel Locklear, REP 0 0.00%
Uncontested
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 06 (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 39
Gregory A. Bullard, DEM 0 0.00%
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 01 (UNEXPIRED) (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 39
Krystle F. Melvin, DEM 0 0.00%
Uncontested
ROBESON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 39
Vicki Lynn Locklear, DEM 0 0.00%
Uncontested
ROBESON SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 0 of 39
Joseph Neill (Joe) Howell, Jr. 0 0.00%
Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%
Statewide Issue
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT – CITIZENS-ONLY VOTING
Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658
For 0 0.00%
Against 0 0.00%