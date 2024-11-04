Polls close at 7:30 p.m. around Robeson County

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian news team will post the latest election results as they are made available. Check back often for updated results as votes are counted from throughout Robeson County, North Carolina and the rest of the country.

Editor’s Note: The following will be the results reported after polls close Tuesday night.

NATIONAL RACE RESULTS

US PRESIDENT (VOTE FOR 1)

US Electoral College Votes: 0 of 538 (first to 270 wins)

Kamala D. Harris, DEM 0 of 538

Chase Oliver, LIB 0 of 538

Jill Stein, GRE 0 of 538

Randall Terry, CST 0 of 538

Donald J. Trump, REP 0 of 538

Cornel West, JFA 0 of 538

Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 of 538

North Carolina Federal Level Races

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 07 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 194

Marlando D. Pridgen, DEM 0 0.00%

David Rouzer, REP 0 0.00%

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 08 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 200

Justin E. Dues, DEM 0 0.00%

Mark Harris, REP 0 0.00%

State Level Race Results

NC GOVERNOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Mark Robinson, REP 0 0.00%

Mike Ross, LIB 0 0.00%

Vinny Smith, CST 0 0.00%

Josh Stein, DEM 0 0.00%

Wayne Turner, GRE 0 0.00%

NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Rachel Hunt, DEM 0 0.00%

Wayne Jones, CST 0 0.00%

Hal Weatherman, REP 0 0.00%

Shannon W. Bray, LIB 0 0.00%

NC ATTORNEY GENERAL (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Jeff Jackson, DEM 0 0.00%

Dan Bishop, REP 0 0.00%

NC AUDITOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Bob Drach, LIB 0 0.00%

Jessica Holmes, DEM 0 0.00%

Dave Boliek, REP 0 0.00%

NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Sean Haugh, LIB 0 0.00%

Sarah Taber, DEM 0 0.00%

Steve Troxler, REP 0 0.00%

NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Natasha Marcus, DEM 0 0.00%

Mike Causey, REP 0 0.00%

NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Luke Farley, REP 0 0.00%

Braxton Winston II, DEM 0 0.00%

NC SECRETARY OF STATE (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Elaine Marshall, DEM 0 0.00%

Chad Brown, REP 0 0.00%

NC SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Maurice (Mo) Green, DEM 0 0.00%

Michele Morrow, REP 0 0.00%

NC TREASURER (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Wesley Harris, DEM 0 0.00%

Brad Briner, REP 0 0.00%

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 06 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Jefferson G. Griffin, REP 0 0.00%

Allison Riggs, DEM 0 0.00%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 12 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Tom Murry, REP 0 0.00%

Carolyn Jennings Thompson, DEM 0 0.00%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 14 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Ed Eldred, DEM 0 0.00%

Valerie Zachary, REP 0 0.00%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 15 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

Chris Freeman, REP 0 0.00%

Martin E. Moore, DEM 0 0.00%

STATE RESULTS

NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 24 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 61

Kathy Batt, DEM 0 0.00%

Danny Earl Britt, Jr., REP 0 0.00%

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 046 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 36

Brenden H. Jones, REP 0 0.00%

Uncontested

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 047 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 31

Eshonda Hooper, DEM 0 0.00%

Jarrod Lowery, REP 0 0.00%

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 04 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 39

Diane Phillips Surgeon, DEM 0 0.00%

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 05 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 39

Daniel Locklear, REP 0 0.00%

Uncontested

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 06 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 39

Gregory A. Bullard, DEM 0 0.00%

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 20 SEAT 01 (UNEXPIRED) (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 39

Krystle F. Melvin, DEM 0 0.00%

Uncontested

ROBESON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 39

Vicki Lynn Locklear, DEM 0 0.00%

Uncontested

ROBESON SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 0 of 39

Joseph Neill (Joe) Howell, Jr. 0 0.00%

Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%

Statewide Issue

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT – CITIZENS-ONLY VOTING

Precincts Reported: 0 of 2658

For 0 0.00%

Against 0 0.00%