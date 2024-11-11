MAXTON — A Maxton man has been arrested in the Sunday shooting death of a 6-year-old girl, according to the Maxton Police Department.

Dedric Page of Maxton faces first-degree murder charges after the shooting that took place a little before 2 p.m. Sunday

Maxton Police Chief Schirra Johnson told The Robesonian that the girl was struck during a disagreement of some kind, but investigators don’t believe the girl was shot intentionally.

Johnson said the State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

Page is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lumberton, Johnson said.