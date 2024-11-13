RCC and community leaders celebrate the ribbon cutting at the A.S. Thomas Center and RCC Barber Shop

LUMBERTON — “It’s a big day for Robeson Community College, a big day for this county, and a big day for the town of Pembroke,” RCC Trustee Danny Steadman said as he gave the invocation and spoke at the A.S. Thomas Center and RCC Barber Shop ribbon cutting ceremony.

And, it was a big day indeed.

Union Chapel Road in front of the storefront was blocked off to incoming traffic to celebrate the special occasion, with the RCC’s EMS Simulator, Electrical Lineman Bucket Truck, and the Truck Driving Academy Tractor Trailer on display, showcasing the short-term training opportunities available. And a tent was set up, with Just Love Coffee and The Wing Company serving up free hors d’oeurvre for those attending the event.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

“We are over the moon about this new location,” RCC President Melissa Singler said with excitement as she welcomed guests to the event. “I would like to thank the Town of Pembroke for allowing us to close this street off and officially making this RCC Day, at least on this street in beautiful downtown Pembroke.”

Katie Smith, the Senior Advisor and Field Director for US House Representative David Rouzer presented two certificates to RCC commemorating the ribbon cutting and opening of the barber shop on behalf of the Congressman, saying, “Thank you for having me here today… what a beautiful facility and I just want to say what great work Robeson Community College is doing… thank you so much, and congratulations.”

So, what made it all possible?

According to RCC Board Member Faline Dial, “It was the vision of our wonderful President, Melissa Singler, and her executive staff… they found the perfect place and just the perfect opportunity for RCC and for Pembroke for that expansion.”

“The initial vision for the Thomas Center here was to extend services to the western side of the county,” stated Dial. “The goal was to create a central hub where citizens, students, prospective students would be able to access various services such as admissions, financial aid, counseling, assistance with course schedules, scholarships, and grants.”

Dial pointed out the accessibility of the center helped pave the way for the center’s opening.

“Understanding that transportation is always an issue, the college wanted to extend their services to Pembroke to help people so they would not have to drive to Lumberton, to make it convenient, for students to be a part of the RCC community,” Dial said.

Just two doors down from the A.S. Thomas Center sits the new RCC Barber Shop, which will serve as the new classroom and lab setting for the barbering program beginning in January.

“Having the barbershop here at the Thomas Center allows for students to be able to meet people, engage in the community, and hopefully prepare themselves for their future career,” Dial said. “The presence of RCC here in Pembroke and at the Thomas Center also provides good foot traffic for the existing businesses… I mean, if they’re here visiting RCC, hopefully, most likely, they’re going to visit the other businesses here on the street.”

With the close proximity to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, RCC has an opportunity to engage with those students and provide assistance to ensure degree completion, establishing continued collaboration and partnership between the two institutions.

“The Thomas Center provides a perfect opportunity for UNCP students to be close to RCC and also RCC students to be able to access UNCP,” Dial said. “If a student has enrolled at UNCP and for whatever reason they’re not being successful, then RCC could be a great option for them… and on the flip side, we have RCC students who get their two-year degree and then want to move forward to UNCP.”

Recognizing those who made today possible, Executive Vice President Eric Freeman thanked many who have contributed to RCC’s success.

“We want to recognize the Town of Pembroke,” Freeman said. “Just Love Coffee and also The Wing Company for helping us and providing food as well, and our barber students.”

Also thanked were the county commissioners, RCC board of Trustees, Metcon, UNCP, and many others for helping get the A.S. Thomas Center up and running.

John Cummings, the chairman of the board of commissioners, also spoke during the ceremony.

“RCC is famous for bringing people who are nontraditional students into the workforce and giving them new careers, new aspects in life,” Cummings said. “And the thing that they see is that in the western part of the county, is growth. They are right here, and they’re reaching out and bringing services to this area.”

Community Response to the Ceremony

There was much chatter about the new beginnings this day would bring, and we were able to ask many attending about their thoughts on the significance of the historic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Today is about the partnerships we are building with local businesses and the continuous work that we are doing to help families and create opportunities for a brighter tomorrow… it’s only through the collaborative efforts that we have been able to achieve this,” stated Patricia Strickland, who oversees the center. “This center represents the epitome of RCC’s one college model, as we work to assist both curriculum and continuing education students.”

Kaitlyn Collins, who also works at the center, said “I’m excited about today, I hope it helps bring in more people.”

Dr. Joshua Locklear, the director of NC Customized Training also chimed in saying, “The significance of this day is centered around building awareness… people don’t know about the certifications we offer and sometimes they can’t get to Lumberton, but they can come to Pembroke.”

“This is a new beginning,” Connie Baker, the instructor for the barbering program said. “It’s exciting and a great opportunity for students to be a part of the institution.”

“It’s nice, they’ve got a good set up,” said Russell Sinclair, from Southend Barber Shop in Lumberton as he toured the new barber shop at the 10 o’clock hour.

RCC Board Member Audrey Hunt said, “I’m excited about RCC’s presence in Pembroke and the continued expansion throughout the county and all the possibilities that this day will bring.”

Free Haircuts for the Community

As the ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting, many headed over to the new barber shop to get a free haircut. As patrons arrived, there were 13 students waiting to serve visitors in the new facility.

“This is a big investment in the program,” Connie Baker said as she stood in the new shop. “Our program is very affordable, and we have a great success rate for students passing the State Board Examinations.”

The new shop has 10 chairs, allowing for two students per station, for a maximum of 20 students per class. The program will be launching a new night program in January, increasing the number of students who can progress through the program. The night program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and every other weekend from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We are so excited about the new barber shop and the start of our night barbering program,” stated Angela Dennis, the program director for health and beauty occupations. “This is going to bring more attention to our barbering program and allow our students to complete the program in a real-world setting, shining the light on our services and quality education that can be received right here in the middle of downtown Pembroke.”

Students were excited as well, even though they will not complete the program in the new facility, having the opportunity to be a part of today was an honor.

“I like the new building, it looks nice,” stated Chandler McNeill, a student who has already completed the required 1528 hours needed for the qualifications to become a barber. “The program gives you the full barbershop experience, helping you to develop the skills you need for this field of work… cutting hair takes time, they give you the skills you need to build on later.”

Zachary Jacobs, also a student, said, he plans to come back after graduation to “visit one of the finest barbershops around.”

“I like it, it gives you a different perspective than what we had at COMtech,” Jacobs said. “I imagine they will get a lot of walk-ins being in the City Limits.”

Jacoby Lowery, who has also completed the 1528 requirement, said he was excited about today.

“It will be better for students to build up clientele,” Lowery said. “There will be more foot traffic around here, and that will be good.”

Lowery says he always has a job lined up at Finelines in Pembroke.

“It takes everything, dedication, coming to class every day,” Lowery said.

Latisha Stanley, also a barber student, stayed busy today providing free haircuts to those attending the ceremony.

“This program provides a good foundation and allows you to master cutting hair,” Stanley said. “You gain experience with shears, cutting with clippers, working with chemicals, and so much more… it’s a great program, and we’re glad to be here in Pembroke.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.