MAXTON — Local and state officials will participate in the groundbreaking Friday of the new Wire Pasture access to Lumber River State Park. The event is set for 11 a.m. at the site, which is just west of White Hill Baptist Church, US-74 ALT, Pembroke.

The project, many years in the making, is the first step in construction, which is expected to last through 2026, according to North Carolina State Parks.

Located about halfway between the Chalk Banks and Princess Ann access areas, the Wire Pasture opening has been anticipated since the area was closed by the state in 2020 because of illegal activity in the area, according to Kris Anne Bonifacio, public information officer with the North Carolina Department of Parks and Recreation.

“The access is located minutes from the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke,” according to press material released on Thursday. The site “will provide access to a segment of the Lumber River that is federally designated as a National Wild and Scenic River and state-designated as a North Carolina Natural and Scenic River, both for its scenic properties.”

The $5 million-plus project, part of the 2016 Connect NC Bond plan, will add a road, entrance, picnic facilities and a visitor center with classrooms and exhibits.

Unlike Chalk Banks, near Wagram, and Princess Ann, near Orrum, the Wire Pasture access will be for day use only. The other two sites have well-developed camping areas.

In August 2021 the deed to about eight acres of land in Maxton was ordered by the Brunswick County Superior Court to be transferred to Robeson County so a 100-acre state park can be built.

The smaller parcel is on land near the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina property, but the eight acres is not affiliated with the Tribe.

Still, the Tribe’s influence will likely be part of the new visitor center’s historical exhibits planned for the new site.

“The eight acres is adjacent to the Wire Pasture access area, and is a traditional spot for the local community to access the Lumber River for swimming,” said Michele Walker, spokesperson for N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in 2021 when the land swap was first made public. “All of the surrounding acreage is state-owned, so people who attempt to access this area must go through the park.”

According to an early vision from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Division of Parks and Recreation, the Wire Pasture site is expected to also include an educational trail with wayside exhibits, picnic area, and river beach access improvements. All facilities will meet state building code and ADA compliance, according to plan made public in August 2021.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.