LUMBERTON — The following cities and towns have planned Christmas parades and other holiday themed events. If we’ve left you off the list, please call Robesonian Executive Editor David Kennard at 910-416-5847 or send email to dkennard@robesonian.com.

Christmas Parades: Lumberton Christmas Parade, Nov. 23

LUMBERTON — The Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23. The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will include bands, floats, kings and queens, special guests and of course Santa. The parade begins downtown and runs the length of North Elm Street, ending at Biggs Park Mall.

Rowland Christmas Parade, Nov. 30

The Town of Roland’s Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 30. Parade entries should line up by the old middle school 8-9 a.m. Following the parade, visitors will enjoy food vendors and merchants at the Train Depot, at West Main St. and West Railroad St. For more information, call 910-422-3333.

Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade, Dec. 5

PEMBROKE — Pembroke’s Twilight Christmas Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Pembroke Elementary School. The parade will end at the UNCP Football Stadium. Stay for the “Official Lighting” of the Christmas tree right after the parade in the park. Finally, enjoy the rescheduled Fourth of July Fireworks display behind the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA) office complex, 636 Prospect Road, just east of the UNCP campus.

Fairmont: Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas Parade, Dec. 6

The Town of Fairmont’s Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, following the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont Community Park. All wheeled units in the parade must be decorated by lights in a creative manner. There will be a $100 cash prize for the most uniquely and creatively illuminated entry. The parade lineup will be on South Main Street, so parade participants can watch the tree lighting ceremony before the parade begins.

Following the parade The town will present entertainment in the Heritage Center beginning around 7:30 p.m.

St. Pauls Christmas Parade, Dec. 7

Each year at 6 p.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29, 2024), the Town of St. Pauls holds the traditional Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Memorial Park Grounds. This begins the Christmas Season and heralds the start of a number of other Christmas Time events.

The St. Pauls annual Christmas Parade is the first Saturday in December (Dec. 7, 2024) of each year and is sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce. Santa sets up shop each year to hear from the children, there are floats galore, Christmas Music is playing everywhere. The entire town gets involved for this one too. Just about every Town department is involved in one aspect or another. Kids of course are the ones with the huge eyes as all of the Christmas Floats roll by with Santa, Reindeer, Mrs. Claus, Elves, and of course presents abound. This has been a mainstay of our little town for more than 55 years and counting.

Red Springs Christmas Parade, Dec. 14

The Town of Red Springs’ Christmas parade will take place Dec. 14 and is organized by the chamber of Commerce.

Maxton Christmas Parade, Dec. 14

The Maxton Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 14 along West MLK Drive. For more information, call 910-844-5231

–

Other Holiday Events

St. Pauls House Tour, Dec. 8

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Christmas House Tour shows off the beautifully decorated homes — both inside and out. A number of residents open their homes to a walking tour of the town and enjoy the spirit of Christmas with company of friends. Tours take place on the second Sunday of December (Dec. 8, 2024) each year.

A Christmas Carol, the Musical – Purple Door Productions, Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions presents a new tradition for Robeson County audiences with this classic tale of love, family and redemption set to traditional period music and carols. A very favorite ghost story returns as Purple Door Productions presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Musical. Tickets may be purchased by calling the PDP studio or go online at https://purpledoorproductions.ludus.com/200467520. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.