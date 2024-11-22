Balloons rise into the air Sunday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton as a tribute to Hania Aguilar. Parents and their children from across Robeson County shed tears over the 13-year-old’s death.

Stephanie Andrade ties purple balloons to the Rosewood Mobile Home Park sign with her friend Kelly Hunt in 2018. Hania’s family have been given a new home in another mobile home park.

Marines, both active and retired, answered the call to lend a hand for the funeral of Hania Aguilar, the 13-year-old whose death united Robeson County in sorrow and in support for her surviving family members.

LUMBERTON — The man accused of the 2018 killing of 13-year Hania Aguilar will spend the rest of his life in prison. Michael McLellan entered a guilty plea today before Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell at the Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton.

McLellan of Fairmont was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree forced sex offense, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, concealing the death of a child and larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Friday’s sentencing wasn’t the only thing on the killer’s agenda.

McLellan made escape attempts both before his appearance in court and afterward as he was being transported back to Central Prison in Raleigh.

“I believe this whole day was an escape for [McLellan],” Wilkins told the Robesonian.

As the transportation team was carrying McLellan back to prison, he used a homemade key to unlatch his handcuffs and reach through a ventilation slot in the Plexiglas divider.

“He puts his hand through the slot and got the deputy’s gun,” Wilkins said. “He had the gun in his hand. … The deputy driving slammed on the brakes and grabbed the barrel of the gun,” Wilkins said.

As the struggle was going on in the car, another deputy used pepper spray and McLellan let it go of the gun, Wilkins said

Wilkins said despite McLellan changing clothes before appearing in court and changing back after the sentencing, he was able to hide a key that unlocked the handcuffs, leg irons and waste chain.

Wilkins, who was in court today to hear the sentencing, was teary eyed to hear of the horrendous acts and then to hear the statements from Hania’s family.

He said in reply to the family, McLellan offered only an “I’m sorry.”

“He didn’t mean it, though,” Wilkins said.

He said that during McLellan’s trip both to and from Central Prison he kept saying, “You’re going to love this. You’re going to love this.”

Wilkins said he suspects McLellan was referring to his planned escape.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.