LUMBERTON — Four re-elected Robeson County commissioners took the oath of office Tuesday.

Sitting commissioners Wixie Stephens, Judy Sampson, John Cummings and Tom Taylor were returned to office after running unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election.

Cummings, who stood with his hand on a Bible held by his wife Carol, repeated the oath of office administered by Shelena Smith, clerk of Superior Court for Robeson County.

Sampson received the oath from Smith as well.

Stephens and Taylor both stood with Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue holding a Bible as they accepted the Oath of Office.

Following the administration of the oaths of office, commissioners took their new seats on the council dais, with Commissioner Pauline Campbell in her new role as board chair and Commissioner Lance Herndon as vice chair.

Commissioners Districts

Wixie Stephens, who represents District 1, which includes central Robeson County east of Lumberton. She can be reached at 910-733-4770.

Pauline Campbell, board chair, represents District 2, which includes southwest Robeson County, including Maxton, Rowland, Marietta and Fairmont; she can be reached at 910-734-3024.

John Cummings represents District 3, which includes south central Robeson County, including south Lumberton, the Interstate 95 corridor and western Interstate 74 corridor. Cummings can be reached at 910-734-9604.

Faline Locklear Dial represents District 4, which includes a slice of western Robeson County, including Pembroke and southern Red Springs. She can be reached at 910-827-1005.

Judy Sampson represents District 5, which includes rural western Robeson, including the Raft Swamp corridor and northern Red Springs. She can be reached at 910-374-8939.

David Edge represents District 6, north central Robeson including north Lumberton, Barker 10 Mile Road, and west to Rennet and Shannon. He can be reached at 910-258-1166.

Tom Taylor represents District 7, which includes eastern Robeson County, including east Lumberton, the Tar Heel Road corridor, East NC211 (Fifth Street), Allenton and Princess Ann. He can be reached at 910-608-9167 Lance Herndon, vice chair, represents District 8, which includes northernmost Robeson County, including St. Pauls, Parkton and Lumber Bridge; he can be reached at 910-733-5472.

FIND AN INTERACTIVE MAP HERE.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.