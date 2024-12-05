LUMBERTON — Another downtown Lumberton property is expected to see big changes in the coming months.

The historic Carlyle building, 304 N. Elm St. — the building with the mural on it and next door to Washington’s Men’s Store — is under contract and is expected to close in January.

The presumptive new owner, Lumberton Councilman Owen Thomas, said he expects to renovate the 100-plus-year-old building to make it suitable to a retail investor.

“My initial thought is to give the ground floor a complete face lift making it attractive to retail investors,” Thomas told the Robesonian on Thursday. “My initial thought for upstairs is residential use but if a retail investor needs that space, I would consider that too.”

Based on tax department information, the building was constructed in 1910, making it a significant part of Lumberton’s downtown history for more than a century, according to Thomas.

“In 1927, it was acquired by the Carlyle family of Fayetteville,” Thomas said. “The Carlyle’s owned the property for more than 80 years and during this period, the building undoubtedly witnessed many chapters of Lumberton’s growth and change.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.