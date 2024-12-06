LUMBERTON — The following cities and towns have planned Christmas parades and other holiday-themed events. If we’ve left you off the list, please call Robesonian Executive Editor David Kennard at 910-416-5847 or send an email to dkennard@robesonian.com.

Golf Cart Parade, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 (today): The first Golf Cart Parade is today, presented by the Lumberton Police Department. Decorated golf carts will parade from Biggs Park Mall on Elm Street to the Dick Taylor Plaza for the City of Lumberton Tree Lighting Ceremony. Call Sgt. Jordan Campbell at 910-736-3085 to pre-register your cart. Donate one new unwrapped toy for Western. All toys collected will be donated to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department office for distribution.

Fairmont: Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas Parade, Dec. 6 (today): The Town of Fairmont’s Holiday on Main Twilight Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, following the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont Community Park. All wheeled units in the parade must be decorated with lights in a creative manner. There will be a $100 cash prize for the most uniquely and creatively illuminated entry. The parade lineup will be on South Main Street, so parade participants can watch the tree lighting ceremony before the parade begins.

Following the parade, the town will present entertainment at the Heritage Center, which will begin around 7:30 p.m.

St. Pauls Christmas Parade, Dec. 7

Each year at 6 p.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29, 2024), the Town of St. Pauls holds the traditional Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Memorial Park Grounds. This begins the Christmas Season and heralds the start of a number of other Christmas Time events.

The St. Pauls annual Christmas Parade is the first Saturday in December (Dec. 7, 2024) of each year and is sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce. Santa sets up shop each year to hear from the children. There are floats galore, and Christmas Music is playing everywhere. The entire town gets involved in this one, too. Just about every Town department is involved in one aspect or another. Kids, of course, are the ones with the enormous eyes as all of the Christmas Floats roll by with Santa, Reindeer, Mrs. Claus, Elves, and, of course, presents abound. This has been a mainstay of our little town for more than 55 years and counting.

Red Springs Christmas Parade, Dec. 14

The Town of Red Springs’ Christmas parade will take place on Dec. 14 and is organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

Maxton Christmas Parade, Dec. 14

The Maxton Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 14 along West MLK Drive. For more information, call 910-844-5231

Other Holiday Events

The Wonder of the Nativity, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 6 (today): The Wonder of the Nativity, a community gift by Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, is a display of approximately 25 nativity sets, loaned by members of our community and friends, for viewing in the sanctuary of the church. Admission is FREE. The Sweet Shoppe, adjacent to the sanctuary, is open for purchasing home baked sweets sold by the pound. Plan to attend this seasonal wonder.

Warmth of Winter – Robeson County Arts Council, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 (today): The Robeson County Arts Council is hosting its Second Annual “Warmth of Winter” holiday shopping event. From pottery to jewelry and paintings to ornaments, there will be something perfect for Christmas giving. Come find it with some of Robeson County’s finest artists. This event coincides with the Robeson County Christmas Show and the Lumberton Tree Lighting ceremony, so make sure to be downtown to enjoy a wonderful holiday season.

A Very Local Holiday Festival — O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 7

The NC Cooperative Extension invites Robeson County residents to attend a unique shopping experience featuring local arts and crafts vendors, fresh produce, protein and other products. A free crafts corner will be available for children ages 5-12. Those interested in being a vendor should contact Mack Johnson at (910) 671-3276.

Christmas Market — His and Hers Greenhouse, 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 7

His and Hers Greenhouse is hosting a Christmas Market. Santa will be checking his list twice! Vendors, food, face painting, barrel train ride with the Grinch, and even free photo options will be available. Shop local and support our local community by purchasing seasonal florals and plantings. Don’t forget to check out the fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables that are available.

St. Pauls House Tour, Dec. 8

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Christmas House Tour shows off the beautifully decorated homes — both inside and out. A number of residents open their homes to a walking tour of the town and enjoy the spirit of Christmas with the company of friends. Tours take place on the second Sunday of December (Dec. 8, 2024) each year.

A Christmas Carol, the Musical – Purple Door Productions, Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions presents a new tradition for Robeson County audiences with this classic tale of love, family and redemption set to traditional period music and carols. A very favorite ghost story returns as Purple Door Productions presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Musical. Tickets may be purchased by calling the PDP studio or going online at https://purpledoorproductions.ludus.com/200467520. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.