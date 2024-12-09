PEMBROKE — State Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Dist. 47 (Robeson County) released a letter addressed to Governor-elect Josh Stein recently expressing concern over the appointment of Michell Hicks as chairman of the transition team for the Department of Administration.

Hicks is the chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). A press release obtained by the Robesonian on Sunday includes the text of the letter dated Dec. 6.

In the letter, Lowery — an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina — points to the significance of the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs and its representation of North Carolina’s eight recognized tribes. In his prepared media statement, Lowery points to Hicks’s history of “Chief Hicks’s history and leadership approach, which is painted by racially inflammatory remarks” toward all tribes other than the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“Our state is home to over 130,000 Native Americans — more than North and South Dakota combined,” Lowery said. “The Commission of Indian Affairs has long served as the bridge between state government and tribal communities. Chief Hicks’s appointment raises serious concerns about whether this vital institution will remain a space of collaboration for all tribes.”

Lowery’s letter urges Stein to clarify his intentions regarding Hicks’s influence on tribal policy, particularly in relation to gaming compacts and sovereignty issues. Lowery also raises concerns about the significant financial contributions made by the Eastern Band to Stein’s campaign and their potential influence on policy decisions.

“North Carolina deserves a governor for all people, not just those who are able to write large campaign checks,” Lowery states. “Our Native communities have persevered through countless challenges, and we will continue to contribute to the strength and vitality of our state. It is imperative that the voices of all tribes are respected.”

On a national stage, the Lumbee Tribe has sought full federal recognition for decades, most recently hearing support from both the Biden Administration as well from President Elect Donald Trump.

“The Lumbee tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump told the crowd in September during a campaign rally in Wilmington. “Today I am officially announcing that if I am elected in November, I will sign legislation granting the great Lumbee Tribe the federal recognition that it deserves.” Federal legislation that would have granted that recognition — S.521-Lumbee Fairness Act — has sat idle for most of 2024 in the Committee on Indian Affairs. In his letter to Stein, Lowery calls for a meeting with the governor-elect to address “these concerns and chart a path forward that ensures the fair representation of all Native communities in North Carolina,” Lowery states.

“Together, we have the opportunity to maintain our status as the best state in the union,” Lowery states.